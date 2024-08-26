Kendall Jenner is reminiscing on her Met Gala afterparty.

Jenner, 28, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 25, to share throwback photos of the vintage Givenchy dress, designed by the late Alexander McQueen when he worked for the fashion house, which she wore while attending an afterparty in New York City in May. In the photos, Jenner crouched in front of a white backdrop while rocking the frock, which featured angel wings protruding from her neckline, a chevron bodice and a silky high-low skirt.

Jenner paired the design with strappy white heels, diamond stud earrings and soft glam. Her makeup consisted of long lashes, smokey eyeliner, pink lined lips, rosy cheeks and manicured eyebrows. The model completed her glam with beachy waves.

“Didn’t know i could miss a dress,” Jenner captioned the post at the time.

Celebrity friends and family members complemented Jenner’s look in the comments section. “My Angel girl 🤍,” Kris Jenner wrote, as Caitlyn Jenner gushed, “My baby! My angel!! I love you.” Khloé Kardashian added heart emojis as model Camille Kostek commented, “My fav dress of all time.”

Before slaying in the angelic design, Kendall rocked another archival Givenchy by McQueen dress while walking the Met Gala red carpet. Her dress featured a plunging neckline, fringe shoulder details, a sheer waistline and a fitted sparkly skirt. Kendall, who gushed she was “the first human” to wear the dress, which had previously only been displayed on mannequins, completed her look with a twisted half-up-half-down hairstyle that cascaded down her back and minimal makeup.

Later that night, Kendall changed into another afterparty look. Her minidress featured a deep V-neck, a corset bodice, sheer lacy sleeves and a delicate skirt. She teamed her getup with a white purse, a bottle of her 818 tequila and the same strappy sandals.

Kendall kept her same hair and makeup during the event.