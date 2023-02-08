It’s getting hot in here! Kendall Jenner’s definition of getting ready for bed is a lot sexier than the average person’s.

The supermodel, 27, took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 7, to show off her sleepwear, which included a sultry lingerie set. “Gnight,” Jenner, 27, captioned the social media carousel of videos and photos. In the first clip, the California native is seen posing in a bra and underwear while running her hands through her brunette locks.

Next, Jenner went topless, giving the camera a flirty pout. In the third video, the runway star showed off her dangling crystal earrings.

Her comments section has since been filled with praise from her followers and famous family members. “Actually perfect,” big sister Kim Kardashian commented as Kylie Jenner wrote, “Perfection.” Kylie’s former assistant, Victoria Villarroel added, “Mamacita” and Natalie Halcro commented: “Go easy on us.” Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin chimed in with: “Kendall Jenner!!! You’re perfect inside and out.”

Kendall’s steamy selfies come after she made headlines for reviving the monochrome trend. The 818 Tequila founder was spotted arriving to dinner in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, wearing head-to-toe maroon. Her ensemble included a suede mini dress that featured a cowl neck and a figure-hugging silhouette. She teamed the frock with matching sheer tights and coordinating slingback pumps.

While wearing an outfit consisting of one color has been around for decades, the aesthetic experienced a revival in 2021 when First Lady Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris all wore monochromatic looks at President Joe Biden‘s inauguration. Zendaya is a big fan of the style and famously donned an all-gray getup by Fear of God at the Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles in April 2022.

When it comes to making fashion statements, Kendall just gets it. The Kardashians star always stands out whether she’s donning a sparkly dress, a leather blazer or tailored pants.

For the CFDA Fashion Awards in November 2022, the TV personality turned heads in a white gown by Khaite. The sequin-covered number featured a plunging neckline and a sexy loose fit.

She also slayed at the LACMA Art+Film Gala a few weeks earlier. That night, she owned the “naked” trend in a Bure Akyol design. The floor-length number was equipped with a completely sheer bodice and a metallic skirt that exposed her hips. The Hulu star complemented the garb with soft glam and wore her tresses in loose curls.