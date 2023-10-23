Kendall Jenner Slays in a Suede Bomber Jacket at ‘SNL’ Afterparty

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kendall Jenner continues to inspire fans with her style every time she steps out.

The supermodel attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty during the early hours of Sunday, October 22, to celebrate beau Bad Bunny successfully pulling double duty on the show. She was photographed arriving at L’Avenue in NYC for the outing, wearing all black, apart from her oversized bomber jacket.

Jenner wore The Row’s Roanna jacket, a beige, suede bomber with an oversized fit and a $6,250 price tag. This piece also has limited stock right now — so we decided to find an available (and affordable) alternative!

Get the Coofandy Faux-Suede Bomber Jacket in Light Khaki starting at just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

To correctly channel Jenner’s oversized fit, we recommend this Coofandy men’s jacket. It comes in sizes S-XXL and is made of a soft, washable faux suede. It has a full-zip front as well, plus a banded hem and cuffs to keep the crisp fall air from creeping up your sleeves!

This jacket also comes in multiple other similar (and dissimilar) shades, but the Light Khaki colorway is our pick for emulating Jenner’s look. Prefer a slightly different style? Want a women’s design? We have seven other picks for you to shop below as well — all on Amazon!

Shop more bomber jackets we love:

Not your style? Explore more outerwear here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

