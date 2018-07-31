Kendall Jenner was an early adopter of the tracksuit, famously bringing back the breakaway pants look before Armie Hammer took the trend to feverish new heights this past winter. Since then, nearly every celeb from Zendaya to Hailey Baldwin — and even Celine Dion — has rocked the sporty two-piece style. So, naturally, Jenner is back with a sultry remix (she is a fashion plate, after all).

Spotted in Los Angeles on Monday, July 30, the supermodel was the picture of a cool girl in her take on sultry-meets-Sporty-Spice-in-2018 style. The focal point of Jenner’s look was, of course, her Adidas Originals by Danielle Cathari black and white windbreaker pants that cinched at the ankles and had a remixed signature Adidas print.

In keeping with her sporty vibe, the Adidas spokesmodel also added multi-colored (baby pink, orange and fuchsia) Adidas Originals FalconW sneakers, which perfectly coordinated with her hot pink nylon Prada knapsack.

But the kicker of her look came down to the corset. Jenner rocked a romantic, yet sultry eyelet Dulcinea Corset AreYouAmI corset with darling bow tie straps. The top was form-fitting and cropped to show off her abs but had romantic and dainty touches too.

The best part: Jenner kept her ‘90s updo created for her appearance at a charity event the night before, where she remixed retro polka dots. Consider this more proof that Supermodel KJ has the goods to make something old look new again.

