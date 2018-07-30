What does one wear for a charity event on a Sunday evening in late July? If you’re Kendall Jenner, you go full 1930s film star in silk, but add a modern supermodel twist to bring the whole thing into 2018.

Let’s Be Clear, Celebs Love See-Through Shoes and So Do We!

The reality TV star turned fashion plate attended the first annual If Only Texas Hold ‘Em Charity Poker Tournament benefiting the City of Hope on July 29 in an ultra glamorous silk outfit that was equal parts chic and comfortable. How? She donned a Pater Petrov Vienna Eve Printed Silk Blouse and Matching Silk Wide Leg Pants in a retro-fabulous polka-dot print. Not only does the silk PJ-esque set give off major ’60s vibes, but so does a classic polka dot print — but the larger size of the polka dots, the high neck of the blouse and belted waist kept the vibe modern. Another totally 2018 touch: the fact that her pant legs grazed her ankles to reveal her simple stiletto sandals. It’s an elegant take on the major matching two-piece outfit trend that stars like the newly-engaged Hailey Baldwin are wearing.

See Queen Letizia of Spain’s Most Stunning Style Moments

But, supermodel KJ doesn’t just wear trends — she sets them. And she did just that with a signature Kendall updo. The Adidas spokesmodel and her hair guru Jen Atkin have perfected her supermodel coif by creating a look that can be described as a revamp of the ‘90s updo a la Linda Evangelista (Bella Hadid has also rocked a similar look) complete with piecey tendrils at the front. It was ’90s-meets-’30s-meets-Queen-of-Insta fabulous.

Stars in Suits! See Which Celebs Traded In Their Dresses for Pantsuits and Own the Red Carpet

The takeaway: when wearing a retro trend, take the look modern with your a remixed beauty look. And when in doubt, go for polka dots.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!