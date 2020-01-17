Lingerie seems harmless in theory, but in Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s case, it’s wrecking a whole lot of havoc.

Celebrities Are Obsessed With Kim Kardashian’s Skims Shapewear — Here’s Proof!

The Kardashian clan’s youngest sisters’ 8-year-old fashion brand, Kendall + Kylie, is being sued by lace company Klauber Brothers Inc., according to TMZ. The perpetrators? Lace panties and a sexy black slip dress.

The lawsuit claims that the lace design on the $18 undies (now on sale for $9) and $26 Lace Slip Mini Dress was originally designed and trademarked by the company.

According to Klauber Brothers Inc’s website, the company regularly supplies fabric to, “both the lingerie and dress trades.” To ensure that no one steals them, the site states, “Most of our patterns are copyrighted and based on original artwork.”

Klauber’s goal from the lawsuit is to get all of the profits obtained from selling the aforementioned items featuring its lace design.

The fashion label was sued in 2018 for using photos of rapper Tupac Shakur without permission from the photographer. The lawsuit was dropped when the controversial T-shirts were pulled from the line.

Three years before that, Kylie + Kendall was faced with a lawsuit from resort clothing brand Island Company, claiming the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars stole one of its phrases.

Best Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Fittings: They’re ‘Better Than the Final Look’

At the time, the stars were selling a T-shirt at PacSun with the phrase, “Run away. Fall in love. Never return.” Island Company found it to be much too similar to theirs: “Quit your job. Buy a ticket. Get a tan. Fall in love. Never return.” The lawsuit was settled when the social media-famous stars removed their shirts from stores.

The Kardahians are no strangers to filing lawsuits either. In July, Kim Kardashian was awarded $2.7 million dollars after suing Misguided for using her name to sell clothes.

The mom of four is outspoken about how much she hates when brands try and rip off her looks. After she wore a vintage Thierry Mugler dress to the Hollywood Beauty Awards last February, she was disgusted to see fast-fashion brands selling similar version of the look.

Fashion Icon! See North West’s Cutest Style Moments Through the Years

“It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears or true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas,” wrote the reality star on her Instagram Story.