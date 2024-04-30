Kerry Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha had fashion for dinner in New York City on Monday, April 29.

The couple attended the Ralph Lauren fall/holiday 2024 collection show and were photographed walking hand in hand as they made their way inside the venue. (The presentation took place at the official Ralph Lauren office at 650 Madison.)

Washington, 47, looked lively in a green silk blouse, which she paired with a sparkly purple skirt that was finished with a sexy, thigh-high slit. She packed on the accessories, including several beaded necklaces, an assortment of gold rings and a leather clutch.

On her feet, she opted for a pair of platform pumps. Washington wore her hair in a sleek low braid, allowing for her makeup — which included a dramatic cat eye and rosy cheeks — to be the focal point of her glam.

Asomugha, 42, for his part, looked dapper in a classic navy blue suit. He topped off his look with mahogany loafers, which he sported without socks.

While the pair have been married since June 2013, Monday’s public outing was a rare occasion for the duo, as they prefer to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

They did, however, attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party together in March — but posed separately. (They were snapped reuniting off the carpet.) That night, Asomugha was sharp in a black tuxedo, and Washington complemented his getup with an intricate tulle gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

Washington originally met Asomugha when he attended one of her 2009 performances of the play Race. They secretly wed four years later in June 2013, several months before Us Weekly confirmed that they were expecting their first child together.

Washington gave birth to daughter Isabelle in 2014. Their son, Caleb, followed in 2016. Asomugha also has an older daughter from a previous relationship.