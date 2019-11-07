



Kesha’s new album, “High Road,” is coming this January, but before you add all of the new jams to your Spotify playlist, you’re going to want to get your hands on the singer’s colorful beauty line, launching December 3.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

The hitmaker shared the big news about Kesha Rose Beauty with her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday, November 7. She captioned a video about the launch, “!!!! SO EXCITED !!!! Kesha rose makeup ready for the world to see finally after years in the making !!!!! “

The free spirit teamed up with vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand, HipDot, to launch a five-piece makeup collection. Women’s Wear Daily reported that the collection consists of a 12-pan eyeshadow palette ($36), two dual-ended waterproof liquid eyeliner pens ($28) and a lip set made of lipstick and lip gloss ($26).

Drugstore Beauty Products That Celebrities Can’t Live Without

There will also be two sets created for die-hard fans who need it all: a limited-edition collection box with a note from Kesha ($120) and a set containing all three of the “aura” inspired products ($90). All five of the items can be purchased exclusively on HipDot’s website on the day of launch.

The 32-year-old revealed to WWD that one of the products is inspired by her grandmother. “She actually passed away when I was younger, but one of the things I [remember is that] she always was wearing her red lipstick,” explained the star. “In the line, I only have two lip products and one of them is this red, red, red [shade.] It’s reminiscent of my very first experience with makeup.”

Celebs Wearing Sweats in Public: See the Stars Looking Comfy-Cozy in Casual Ensembles!

In the past, HipDot’s collaborated with Hey Rooney to launch a rainbow glitter eyeshadow palette for Pride 2019 and the SpongeBob Collection, which launched in July.

“I’ve been trying to step out of my comfort zone in terms of colors,” Kesha told WWD. “It helps you grow and if it doesn’t help you grow, you do something you don’t love, then you just wash it off.” The artist slyly debuted products from the Kesha Rose Beauty line in her newly launched music video for her latest song, “Raising Hell.”

“Sometimes with beauty, it feels like the goal is perfection,” concluded Kesha. “With my line, that’s not the goal. My goal is happiness.”