Khloe Kardashian has been the subject of much criticism lately — from the pricey cost of her Good American jeans to the Jordyn Woods drama. But the latest storm of backlash comes from the wig she wore to Diana Ross’ 75th birthday party on Tuesday, March 26.

As part of her ensemble, the 34-year-old reality star paired a big curly blonde wig with a plunging sparkly gold gown in honor of the music legend. But when she woke up on Wednesday morning, she posted a video to Instagram Stories saying she was going to keep the hairpiece on for the day.

“I obviously had a lot of fun but my wig that’s inspired by Miss Ross, I just didn’t have the energy to take it off,”she said into the camera on the morning of March 27. “So I am going to be wearing this today. It’s a little crazy and I know the party theme is over but it’s fun and I’ll take it off tonight.”

She loved the look so much, she was spotted later that afternoon walking around Beverly Hills in the textured wig, which she wore with biker shorts, tennis shoes and oversized sunglasses all from Chanel.

This move sparked some Internet critics who were quick to accuse the Revenge Body star of cultural appropriation.“Really not here for that @khloekardashian cultural appropriating hair in her last snap…” wrote one person on Twitter.

“Khloe Kardashian’s hair was hella disrespectful last night,” tweeted one user. “People like her don’t know how to celebrate a black person without appropriation.” Another one wrote, “Literally @khloekardashian STOP IT…. the hair…. STOP IT.”

However, others were quick to defend the look while admiring it.

“With the prevalence of weave and wigs these days, so many women..and some men, wear various textures and colors that don’t match their natural hair,” tweeted one person. “For the sake of beauty and style, let ppl wear what they want to in their hair for whatever look they want to have.”

While another simply loved how it looked. “Khloé…that hair…..GET IT GIRL!!!!”

