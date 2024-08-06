Khloé Kardashian slayed in an impractical hair accessory.

Kardashian, 40, wrapped a denim jacket around her head as if it was a towel while posing in a new Good American campaign on Monday, August 5. Kardashian held the piece on her head as the collar perfectly framed her forehead. Kardashian teamed the piece with a plunging denim vest complete with buckles in the front and mid-rise baggy jeans. She accessorized with a gold chain bracelet and matching hoop earrings.

For glam, Kardashian donned a full beat including filled-in eyebrows, warm nude eyeshadow shades, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and matte lips.

“Denim towels are the new rage,” Kardashian captioned the post.

In another shot, Kardashian pulled her blonde locks out of the jacket-turned-turban. She held her hair high in the air while covering her chest with the jacket.

Related: See Khloe Kardashian’s Sexy Style Evolution A total knockout! Through the years, Khloé Kardashian has become known for her sexy style. The reality star loves to show off her curves, frequently rocking skintight dresses, form-fitting activewear and of course the best jeans. Denim is a staple in Kardashian’s wardrobe. She can’t resist a Canadian tuxedo or a classic pair of skinny […]

Photographer Greg Swales also posted pics from the photoshoot on Monday.

“Towel 🏊‍♀️ 💦 jeans 👖,” he captioned the post. Kardashian and more celebrity friends praised the pics in the comments section.

“I looooove you!,” the Good American co-founder gushed, as Natalie Halco added, “Ummmm you are the cutest person alive 👖😍🔥🥰.” (Kardashian launched the clothing store in 2016 with Emma Grede.)

Related: Khloe Kardashian Through the Years: Reality TV, Motherhood and More A real Khlo-up! Khloé Kardashian has evolved into a successful businesswoman and mother since she first stepped on the scene in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Fans met Khloé and her famous family, including sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner, in October 2007, when the hit […]

Kardashian previously teased her denim campaign on Friday, August 2, sharing the pieces were part of the “Khloé Edit” on Good American.

Kardashian’s edit features sleek bodysuits, straight, skinny and baggy jeans, blouses and more.

Last month, Kardashian modeled in another pair of Good American jeans featuring a fitted silhouette — and lots of rips — throughout the thighs and a straight cut on her shins.

“I’m so excited to announce the limited edition Khloé Jean is officially here and available @goodamerican” she captioned the post. “I hope you love them as much as I do 💙.”