Khloé Kardashian is feeling extra spicy today — and her outfit reflects that.

The 39-year-old Kardashians star showed off her figure in a plunging back Skims catsuit via Instagram on Monday, March 4. She paired the fitted outfit with knee-high boots from her brand Good American, an oversized jacket and silver jewelry.

Her hair, styled by Irinel de León, was parted down the middle and done in beachy waves. Makeup artist Ash K. Holm, meanwhile, lined Kardashian’s lips, filled-in her eyebrows and topped the look off with long lashes.

“🖤 🖤 sometimes I put these emojis instead of words because my words aren’t very kind all the time. Today I feel like slapping someone,” Kardashian captioned the post. “So take the emoji instead 🖤 namaste.” Celebrity friends complimented her sassy look in the comments section.

“F–k it up KOKO,” de León wrote, as Holm added, “I just love how you never sugar coat it.” Olivia Pierson gushed, “STUNNER! 🔥 You forgot our girl group pic lol 😂.”

Kardashian previously used emojis as a caption last month, while rocking a gray bedazzled maxi dress from Area. The frock featured a plunging neckline, corset construction and fitted skirt that sculpted her curves.

Her blonde mane cascaded to her waist and was worn in glamorous curls. Her makeup featured silver eyeshadow, wispy eyelashes and a pink pout.

In the carousel of photos, Kardashian gazed into the camera. She gave fans every angle of her ensemble by turning side to side. “🩶👽🌪️🐺🌚,” she captioned the post.

Kardashian’s ensemble reminded Us of when Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift rocked a cropped version of the dress.

Mahomes, 28, wore it last month while celebrating a friend’s bachelorette party. She elevated the look with chrome heels and an elegant bun. Swift, 34, for her part, rocked the design on her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year cover. She donned soft eye makeup and her signature red lip.