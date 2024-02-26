Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are style twins.

While on vacation in Mexico for a friend’s bachelorette, Mahomes, 28, rocked the same sparkly mini dress from Area that Swift, 34, donned on her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year cover. The studded design retails for $1,595 and features a corset construction and a figure-flattering silhouette.

In snaps posted via her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 25, Mahomes is seen wearing the frock with shiny gold heels, matching hoop earrings. She had her hair styled in an updo with face-framing tendrils.

On the TIME cover, Swift sported feathered eyebrows, red lips and soft mascara. She accessorized with dainty gold earrings.

This isn’t the first time Mahomes and Swift have twinned. . In January 2024, Mahomes and Swift both wore custom Kristin Juszczyk coats at a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game while supporting their respective men. (Brittany is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Swift is dating the team’s tight end Travis Kelce.) Brittany’s jacket featured Patrick’s football number, 15, and last name, while Swift’s was finished with Kelce’s number, 87, as well as “Chiefs Kingdom” embroidery.

Swift and Brittany have become fast friends since the singer’s romance with Kelce. They’ve been seen hugging, sharing touchdown handshakes as well as enjoying nights out with more friends including Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid.

In October 2023, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor.”

“They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time. Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

After the Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month, the friends celebrated together at a Las Vegas club. Swift and Brittany were seen wrapping their arms around each other and dancing.