Khloé Kardashian effortlessly slays.

Kardashian, 39, showed off a figure-hugging metallic organza gown featuring a scoop neck and a thigh-high slit via Instagram on Thursday, February 15. She paired the glamorous number with long pink nails and no jewelry.

Her long blonde hair was done by Irinel de León and parted down the middle and styled in beach waves. For glam, she donned rosy cheeks, long lashes and lined lips. Her eye makeup, created by Ash K Holm, was finished with highlighter in her inner corner.

“Just like that effortless look, you know?” she mouthed to the camera,using an audio clip of sister Kourtney Kardashian from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “But really it’s a lot of effort.” The original clip comes from season 17 of the show when the family members dressed up as each other. Kourtney, 44, said the line while imitating Kim Kardashian’s fashion sense.

Related: See Khloe Kardashian’s Sexy Style Evolution A total knockout! Through the years, Khloé Kardashian has become known for her sexy style. The reality star loves to show off her curves, frequently rocking skintight dresses, form-fitting activewear and of course the best jeans. Denim is a staple in Kardashian’s wardrobe. She can’t resist a Canadian tuxedo or a classic pair of skinny […]

“Gracias @kourtneykardash wise words,” Khloé captioned the post. Kourtney hyped her sister up in her comments section, writing, “I have the wisest words my effortless queen sister,” she wrote.

More celebrity friends including Serena Williams, Natalie Halcro, Paris Hilton and more also complimented Khloé’s look in her comments.

“Fllllllyyyyyyyyyy,” the tennis pro wrote, as Halcro, 36, gushed, “My goodnesssssss WHAT A BABE 😍.” Hilton, 42, noted that Khloé looked “stunning.”

Khloé previously mouthed over another audio clip from the Kardashians while showing off a sultry dress in December 2023.

“It’s iconic,” she said over Kim’s voice while rocking a cutout bodycon dress that outlined her chest. “And I love doing iconic s–t.”

Related: Khloe Kardashian Through the Years: Reality TV, Motherhood and More A real Khlo-up! Khloé Kardashian has evolved into a successful businesswoman and mother since she first stepped on the scene in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Fans met Khloé and her famous family, including sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner, in October 2007, when the hit […]

Khloé made the look even more fabulous with chrome nails. Her glam team, de León and Holm, straightened her strands and touched up her makeup in the video.

She later shared photos from a shoot with Tmrw Magazine, where she wore the cutout dress, along with sheer bodysuits, fuzzy coats and more.