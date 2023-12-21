Khloe Kardashian Shows Off New ‘Honey’ Hair Color

Khloé Kardashian is feeling sweet thanks to a fresh but subtle makeover.
The 39-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 20, to show off her new “honey” hair color. In the snap, Kardashian’s golden blonde locks appeared a bit darker at the roots and with a sun kissed tent throughout her strands.
Khloé’s fans, friends and family, including big sister Kourtney Kardashian, praised the reality star’s transformation in the comments section. “That’s my sister!” Kourtney, 44, wrote.
As more love poured in, Khloé took to her Instagram Story to thank those who complimented her new hue. “Thank you for everyone saying they love my new hair color. I’m calling it honey,” Khloé gushed before praising her glam squad. “@traceycunningham1 and @priscillavalles for the color and extensions,” the Good American cofounder wrote, tagging the beauty experts who also work with Kim Kardashian, Emma Stone, Dua Lipa, Kate Moss, Lily Rabe and more.
“My girls always do their thing. I swear they have magic wands,” Khloé added.
Through the years, Khloé has experimented a lot with her hair. Prior to her recent switch-up and the caramel shade she rocked just last week, Khloé was a platinum blonde. She’s also donned different shades of brown, debuting a copper color for her 36th birthday in 2020. “Tomorrow I’m flooding my timeline with party pics. Btw… I’m loving my brown hair. I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now,” Khloé said at the time.
In the past, Khloé has even rocked a jet black mane. She revealed in a December 2015 interview with New Beauty that she previously went dark to fit in with her natural brunette sisters Kourtney and Kim, who also have a long history of experimenting with hair colors, including icy blonde.
“I am naturally dirty blonde, and I always was light and then went dark before we started filming [Keeping Up With the Kardashians], and I was kind of identified with always being dark like my sisters were,” Khloé told the publication. “While I think I could go back dark in some way, I feel like before, I was very much trying to fit this cookie cutter mold, and now I don’t.”
Khloé added, “I had to stand up for myself and say it doesn’t matter if I look like them or not, this is me.”