A tribute for True! Khloé Kardashian is one stylish mama — but the latest addition to her jewelry arsenal doubles as something with special significance.

On Monday, August 30, the 37-year-old reality star was spotted taking her 3-year-old daughter to dance class in Calabasas, California with Tristan Thompson, whom she called it quits with in June.

The Good American founder opted for a casual outfit for the occasion, wearing skinny jeans, a long sleeve white bodysuit and athletic sneakers. She paired the look with black sunglasses and wore her hair in a sleek bun.

But turn your attention to her bling, and it’s clear that the Keeping Up With Kardashians alum was intent on repping her most important job in life. She had a gold “Mommy” necklace around her neck.

Kardashian, who welcomed True with Thomson in April 2018, recently referred to the little one as her “bestie.” She even took her daughter with her to a photo shoot earlier this month.

“I love when my girl is on set with me. She loves her lipstick moment. Thanks Ash,” Kardashian captioned an Instagram post of her daughter looking glam, tagging makeup artist Ash K Holm.

True’s happiness has stayed at the top of Kardashian’s priority list, despite her up and down relationship with Thompson, who has cheated on her twice.

In June, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair “broke up a few weeks ago” and that they “remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent.” The source added: “There was no drama that broke them up, things just didn’t work out between the two of them.”

Flash forward to August, and Kardashian and Thompson were both spotted at the same birthday bash for LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James.

Shorty after rumors starting swirling about their relationship, the Revenge Body host took to Twitter to clap back at “fake” trolls.

“HA! Some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on,” the reality star said. “The truth is never good enough … or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believer.”

Kardashian added: “It is so old at this point. It’s always something about people creating fake shit about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo shit.”