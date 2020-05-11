Kris Jenner Is Seriously Smokin' in These Throwback Bikini Pics

Hot mama! To celebrate Mother’s Day, both Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner posted seriously sexy throwback pictures of their mom Kris Jenner looking smokin’ in some totally dated bikinis.

On Sunday, May 10, the Kardashian-Jenner klan took to Instagram to share all kinds of pictures in honor of Mother’s Day. But our favorites were the old snapshots of a younger Kris.

Kim posted two pics of her mom, one from Kris’ wedding day and another of the momager slaying in a strapless bright yellow two-piece with hot pink accents. “This is an early Mother’s Day post for my mom! The best mom in the entire world,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram love your m🌎ther @krisjenner A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 10, 2020 at 8:57am PDT

As for the oldest Jenner sister, she shared a video likely from the ‘80s of Kris playing tennis in a pink bikini with white sneakers and ankle socks. She captioned the playful post, “love your m🌎ther.”

Another one of our faves came from Kourtney, whose throwback was of her and her momma matching in pink ensembles. While a small Kourtney rocked a pair of overalls, Kris looked stylish in a striped button-up and matching trendy trousers.

Khloé posted a collage of snaps to her Instagram Story to celebrate her and her mom’s relationship, while Kylie shared a stunning black-and-white pic of her mom posing in a sheer white outfit on a boating dock. “A legend,” she simply captioned the post.

The Skims founder loves praising her mom’s figure in throwback bikini pics. On October 9, 2019, she shared another post-pregnancy pic of her mom in a zebra-print bikini, posing alongside close-friend Faye Resnick. “I mean… who is hotter than my mom after giving birth to brother!” Kim wrote in the caption.

