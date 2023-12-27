Kim Kardashian and North West had an extensive glam session ahead of their family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

In a video shared via Kardashian and North’s joint TikTok account on Tuesday, December 26, the mother-daughter duo could be seen getting treated like queens in the comfort of their home while dressed in coordinating pajama sets from Skims.

First up, a fresh-faced Kardashian, 43, got her makeup done while also receiving a manicure and pedicure. Several glam pros worked on Kardashian at one time, giving her a bronze glow and covering her nails and toes with soft pink paint. North, 10, meanwhile, gave off goth vibes with a jet-black manicure that featured trendy square-round acrylic nails.

In the middle of their glam session, Kardashian and North paused for a dance break to a remix of Amerie’s “1 Thing.”

At the party, which was hosted at Kardashian’s residence, the TV personality teamed her cosmetics with a vintage off-the-shoulder gown by Mugler. First seen on the fashion house’s fall/winter 1997 runway, the floor-length number features a fur lining at the neckline and at the waist, cascading down to the hem.

Kardashian accessorized with a layered diamond necklace and diamond stud earrings. She wore her jet-black mane slicked back in a wet look.

North, for her part, also sparkled in dad Kanye West’s Balmain jacket from the 2016 Met Gala. “You know North went through the archives to pick her dads Balmain Met jacket,” Kardashian revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, adding, “ifykyk.”

In addition to North, Kardashian and Kanye, 46 — who finalized their divorce in November 2022 — share daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4 — who were all present at the holiday bash.

Chicago matched her mom and sister in a light blue two-piece with a fur trim as Saint and Psalm played it cool in all-black ensembles.