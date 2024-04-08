Kim Kardashian is a big fan of Cowboy Carter — just like Us!

Kardashian, 43, took to Instagram on Sunday, April 7, to share sexy snaps from her tropical vacation, which saw her rocking a western-inspired beach look. She frolicked along the shore in a snakeskin bikini from Skims teamed with a black cowboy hat from Kemo Sabe. “This ain’t Texas … it’s Turks,” Kardashian captioned the social media post, putting her own twist on the lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Beyoncé, 42, has inspired fans everywhere to show off their rodeo-ready style since the release of her highly anticipated country album, Cowboy Carter, which dropped on March 29. She teased the record with the singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” in February.

Kardashian paired her look with a set of cross necklaces, wet hair and a fresh face completed with a glossy lip.

In addition to posing solo, Kim turned up the heat with her sister Khloé Kardashian, who matched her in a snakeskin one-piece and a coordinating headpiece. The two showed off their curves, lying down in the sand as Kourtney Kardashian was spotted lounging on a beach chair far in the distance.

Kourtney, 44, hilariously reposted the snap, writing, “I love taking pics with my sisters!”

The Poosh founder, for her part, donned a black two-piece and shared photos of herself taking a dip in the clear blue water.

“My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone,” Kourtney jokingly captioned the social media post, quoting Kim from season 6 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when she had a meltdown over losing an earring on a family vacation to French Polynesia. She lost the $75,000 sparkler after then-boyfriend Kris Humphries tossed her into the ocean. Kylie Jenner luckily found the gem on the seafloor.

Kourtney also issued a message for all the moms going through postpartum, encouraging them to love their bodies through all the changes.

“Dear new mommies, your body is beautiful at all stages,” she wrote. “During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic.”

Kourtney added, “Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too).”

Kourtney welcomed her fourth child, son Rocky, with husband Travis Barker in November 2023.

She’s also a mother to son Mason, 14, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.