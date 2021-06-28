OMG! Kim Kardashian Might Be Launching a Home Goods Line

Can’t keep up! Kim Kardashian might be adding another notch to her ever-expanding list of business. This time, taking her talents over to the home goods space with a brand dubbed “SKNN BY KIM.”

According to trademark documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 40-year-old reality star is keeping the option open to launch a line of everything from towels and wash cloths to drapery and bed blankets.

And if Kardashian’s own home is her inspiration for the collection, we can only imagine the line will be filled with monochromatic color schemes and have a modern flare.

“The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette,” the soon-to-be lawyer told Architectural Digest in 2020. “I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness.”

So, while a launch date is to be determined at the current moment, it’s safe to say that anything originating from the potential line will likely ooze calmness and serenity — a Kardashian-inspired oasis.

The trademark, which was filed in March 2021, doesn’t just cover the home good and textiles space though. She has a total of 19 trademarks under the brand name, ranging across variety of categories.

One of the most interesting fell under “children’s entertainment.” The mom of four could be releasing scrapbooks, stationery or a set of collectable trading cards.

Perhaps the most obvious extension of the brand name, SKNN BY KIM, however lends itself to a skincare line. As such, Kardashian also filed paperwork for a number of skincare products and spa-like services.

“It’s no surprise that Kim is coming out with a skincare line. She’s been talking about her passion for skincare especially over the past 6 to 8 months,” a source told Us Weekly in April.

A break into the skincare seems like a natural progression for the business mogul, as she already has a successful makeup brand, KKW Beauty.

Kardashian first launched the brand in 2017 and went on to sell 20 percent of the company to Coty Inc. for $200 million in 2020.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also has her hand in the fashion space with her shapewear brand, Skims.

In June 2021, Kardashian announced that Skims would be the official undergarment, lounge wear and pajama sponsor for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.