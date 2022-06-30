Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make the cutout trend even sexier. The reality star flaunted her curves in a sheer dress that featured a peek-a-boo detail at the waist.

On Thursday, June 30, Kardashian, 41, shared a carousel of images via Instagram of herself in a figure-hugging black dress. The floor-length number featured a turtleneck construction and a surprise opening just below the Selfish author’s hip. Kardashian complemented the sultry look with an effortless updo and dramatic glam. “Into the blue,” she captioned the post, which appears to have been taken from inside a yacht with the view of water in the background.

The beauty mogul’s ensemble is quite the switch up from her most recent outfits. Over the last several weeks, Kardashian has been seen in an array of pantaboots from Balenciaga. She’s styled the look, which is a combination of a legging and a boot, with hoodies, bodysuits and crop tops. On June 21, the Skims founder stepped out in a red and blue pair while visiting New York.

The California native opened up about her current style and how she’s creating her own personal aesthetic during a panel with Allure‘s editor-in-chief Jessica Cruel last week. “I would say [my style is] definitely, like, future alien Barbie vibes,” Kardashian explained. She admitted, however, that she’s finding some aspects of her wardrobe to be a bit difficult. “I do struggle with casual [style]. I’m trying to get better at that.”

Kardashian’s style evolution came about following her 2021 split from husband Kanye West. For years, the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper, 44, styled the businesswoman, and now that they are no longer together, Kardashian has felt anxious about her fashion identity.

“Even now I’m having panic attacks like, what do I wear?” she explained during a May 12 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “Then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for Skims. And I was like, ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?’”

She echoed similar sentiments in a February 9 interview with Vogue, saying: “I always think, ‘What will be next?’ I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me.”

She’s since created a signature look with the pantaboot and her platinum blonde hair, which she unveiled at the Met Gala on May 2.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential