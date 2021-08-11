Can’t keep up! Kim Kardashian has quite the lengthy list of achievements and now, it appears that she’s adding a swimwear line to her ever expanding resume.

The 40-year-old reality subtly teased that she would be breaking into the swim space on Monday, August 9. After a fan tweeted “S W I M B E R L Y,” a brand name that would be par for the course for the Skims founder, Kardashian basically confirmed its legitimacy. She retweeted the fan’s post with the caption: “S O O N C O M E.”

Venturing into swimwear would be a logical next step for the mogul because not only can she rock a bikini like nobody’s business, but she already runs successful businesses in the beauty and style spaces.

Plus, she has a trademark that could cover the launch. While Skims has launched shapewear, loungewear, pajamas and workout clothes, the original trademark filing from 2019 does mention “swimwear, swimwear accessories, swim caps, cover-ups, beach cover up and sarongs,” to name a few.

And lucky for her, she has a sister to bounce ideas off of. Khloé Kardashian has already expanded her fashion brand Good American into the swimwear space, most recently dropping the Neon Collection. It was complete with a range of bikinis and one-pieces in bright colors.

Overlapping industries is pretty normal for the Kardashian-Jenner crew. Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who spearheads Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, are both big forces in the beauty industry.

That in mind, the lawyer-to-be has recently decided to revamp her entire makeup line, KKW Beauty. As of August 1, Kardashian shut down her company’s website with an intention of relaunching the company under a completely new guise.

“We’re currently away working on a new, more modern, elevated and sustainable brand and customer experience — the way Kim has alway envisioned,” a statement on the brand’s Instagram page reads. “Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with Us. We promise we won’t be gone for too long.”

It’s suspected that Kardashian will be relaunching her company under a new name as well, SKKN or SKKN BY KIM. The beauty boss filed trademarks for both names over the past few months.

The documents, which were obtained by Us Weekly, detail that the brand could cover everything from skincare services and makeup to haircare and children’s entertainment.

She also has plans to venture into the home goods space. “Kim will be ready to announce the first drop of her home line in a couple weeks, a source close to the star told Us in June. “It’s been something she’s been working on for over a year now.”