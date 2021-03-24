Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony are the definition of #BFFgoals and no one can tell Us otherwise! Their trust in each other is unmatched. Need proof? Kim let La La re-pierce her ears on set at the Skims pajama party.

Behind-the-scenes clips from the photo shoot have been popping up since the jacquard print Skims collection launched on Tuesday, March 23.

While Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian getting in a hysterical Instagram fight and a healthy dose of twerking videos were fun to watch and all, the real entertainment was served up on La La’s Instagram, where she pierces Kim’s ears with nothing but an earring.

In the clip, the 40-year-old Skim founder is in full glam, complete with graphic eyeliner and many, many carats of diamonds. The only issue? Her diamond earring won’t go through — it seems her hole has closed.

Fulfilling her role as best friend, La La is fully prepared to jam in the earring and re-pierce Kim’s ear. She says, “OK, I’m gonna go in for the kill.”

After getting confirmation from her friend to go ahead, La La let out a little shriek as she pushed the back of the earring through Kim’s earlobe. The puncture was met with, “Ow ow ow. Oh my god. Oh my god. She just f—king re-pierced my ear,” from a shocked Kim.

Alas, the earring was in and it seems no blood was shed in the process.

La La gave herself a proverbial pat on the back after executing the ear piercing. She hyped up her skills in her Instagram caption, writing: “If anyone needs their ears pierced…COME SEE ME 😂😂my work is nice…quick & to the point…just ask @kimkardashian 😂🤦🏽‍♀️😂”

While a DIY ear piercing moment is unquestionably a sign of true friendship, the duo was on a roll throughout the rest of the photo shoot, too.

Kim even covered up for her BFF when she had a bit of a nip slip. As she’s showing off her glam, La La is dancing in the background. Kim is about to say, “Guess where we’re at” when she stops herself, chuckles and looks at La La.

Kim goes: “Um, your whole boobs out,” which causes the two to burst into laughter. La La posted her wardrobe mishap to Instagram Stories, writing, “OMG I’m crying @kimkardashian. That’s what I get for trying to be cute.”

Aside from La La, Kim was joined at the photo shoot by a handful of her closest friends. Sisters Khloé and Kourtney as well as close friends Allison Statter, Stephanie Sheperd, Jen Atkin, Mary Phillips and Melissa Alcantara all scored an invite.