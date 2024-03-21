Kim Kardashian has fans in a frenzy over what she did with her Hermès Birkin bag at a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this month.

While sitting courtside at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 16, with her 8-year-old son Saint West, Kardashian, 43, placed her chocolate-colored crocodile-embossed handbag on the floor. The highly-coveted purse, which also features silver hardware, retails for around $55,000.

Courtside seats offer little room to store belongings, so it’s understandable why the ground was the only resting option for the reality star’s accessory. Fans, however, felt differently. As soon as photos of the moment hit the internet, critiques rolled in.

“Birkin on the floor is insane,” one social media user wrote in the comments section of JustJared’s Instagram post of the sighting. “That bag cost more than most people pay in yearly rent. Disgusting,” a different comment read. A third critic added, “I would NOT put that Birkin on the floor.”

Chrissy Teigen came to Kardashian’s defense via her Instagram Story, writing alongside a photo of her close pal at the game, “Can people ever just shut the f—k up ever my God.”

Perhaps Kardashian could have kept the bag on her lap.

The TV personality paired the bank-breaking piece with wide-leg leather pants, pointed-toe boots and a white T-shirt. Saint, meanwhile, rocked LeBron James’ No. 6 jersey and black pants.

This wouldn’t be the first time Kardashian brought a Birkin to a sporting event.

At a soccer match in Japan in July 2023, Kardashian was spotted carrying the Himalayan Birkin bag — which features smooth crocodile skin, a white pattern with brown lining, small handles and silver embellishments.

Depending on the condition of the crocodile skin, Kardashian’s bag is estimated to cost between $200,000 to $600,000, however a similar looking bag sold at auction in 2016 for a whopping $300,168. Himalayan Birkin bags are so hard to come by as only a few are produced each year.