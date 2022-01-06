Kim K. Rocks Sexy Bikini While on Vacation With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian isn’t just heating up with Pete Davidson — she’s also heating up the ‘gram. The 41-year-old Skims founder, who is currently enjoying a little getaway with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star in the Bahamas, shared a very sexy snap in a little brown bikini.

“Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” she captioned a Thursday, January 6, photo of herself soaking up the sun while listening to music. She accessorized her itty-bitty bikini with square-frame sunglasses.

The fashion designer’s 276 million Instagram followers wasted no time jumping into the comments section. While many hyped up her fabulous figure, others were more concerned by the fact that the KKW Beauty founder was using good, old fashioned headphones as opposed to AirPods. “Richest person still wear headphones with a wire,” a follower joked, while another said, “Kim, why are you using earphones and not AirPods??”

Of course, a handful of fans took the photo as an opportunity to ask the star to go Instagram official with her new romance. “Where’s Pete,” a user wrote, while another said, “Are you going to post a pic with Pete we know you’re there with him?!”

In photos obtained by E! News, the business mogul and Smartwater ambassador were spotted getting off a boat in the Bahamas on Wednesday, January 5. For their arrival, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opted for an all-black ensemble complete with a plunging bodysuit and black jeans. Davidson on the other hand donned corduroy beige Bermuda shorts and a navy bomber jacket.

The little getaway is the pair’s first big vacation together. The duo first sparked romance rumors in October 2021 following Kardashian’s SNL hosting gig.

A source told Us Weekly in December 2021 that the duo are “super smitten” with one an other. “Kim and Pete are getting serious. Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way. Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”

Kardashian’s romance with Davidson follows her February 2021 split with Kanye West. The pair were married for six years and share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

West, for his part, has been linked to actress Julia Fox. A source told Us that the pair went on a “casual” date to the Broadway show Slave Play and dinner at Carbone in New York City on Tuesday, January 4.