Less is more seems to be Kim Kardashian’s manta after turning 37. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated her birthday again on Thursday, October 26 at her family’s favorite Armenian restaurant, Carousel, looking more low-key than ever.

Need proof? Her simple white dress, leather blazer and kitten heels are a far cry from birthday outfits from years past, which included a silver sparkly minidress for her 30th bash and a white cleavage baring Alexandre Vauthier dress at her 34th party, both at Tao in Las Vegas. She also didn’t try to hide her psoriasis, a skin condition she’s suffered with for years. Instead to trying to cover the spots on her legs with makeup or wearing pants to cover up, Kardashian bared her legs and seemed unbothered by it.

Her hair and makeup was also fairly minimal. The reality star slicked her platinum blonde tresses into a high ponytail (which is becoming a go-to Hollywood hairdo) and opted for a nude lip and no major contouring, sporting just a bit of blush. Also noticeably absent was any major bling or huge diamonds. Instead, the birthday girl wore two simple gold chains.

We’re totally here for the new understated, au naturel Kardashian look. Maybe after all those years of rocking major glam and crazy couture, she’s ready to tone it down as she prepares to become a mother again for the third time. And if she ever does want to amp it up a notch, she can always borrow a dress from her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s new PrettyLittleThing collaboration, which features tons of sexy, skin-baring options!

