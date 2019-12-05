



Take a deep breath because Kim Kardashian just gave her 153 million Instagram followers a peek inside of her extensive shoe and handbag closet. Featuring shelves lined with designer pieces from Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Gucci and more — it’s truly a fashion-lover’s paradise.

On Wednesday, December 4, the Skims founder announced that the social media-famous shapewear brand is launching the Cozy Collection on December 9, complete with robes and matching two-piece sets. To show off the new pieces, the mom of four took to her Instagram Story to excite her followers. In one of the clips, she donned a navy blue set complete with a warm knit tank, shorts and robe.

Surely, we couldn’t take our eyes off of the fabulous ‘fit, but our eyes instantly veered to the reality star’s massive walk-in closet stocked with her collection of handbags, fancy duffels, heels, boots and more items worth drooling over.

The million-dollar treasure-trove features an extensive collection of Hermes Birkin bags, Louis Vuitton travel bags, Christian Louboutin shoes and several prized possessions. Even though the 39-year-old’s teased us with an insider look into her wardrobe before, we’ll never get enough of the designer-filled room.

As for the details of the space, there’s white carpeting and a leather seat in the center for the brunette beauty to ease into her Louboutins. The outer perimeter of the room is lined with four rows of stocked shelves. Her accessories are neatly organized — and even color-coded to make it easy to find her favorites.

Kardashian is no stranger to luxe shoes and bags worth buzzing about. For her birthday on October 21, the star was gifted two food-themed Judith Leiber clutches: a lemon-inspired piece from Mario Dedivanovic and a hot dog from Tracy Romulus.