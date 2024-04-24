By now, it’s clear to see that nothing in Kim Kardashian’s life has ever really been “normal,” including her childhood job.

On an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that aired on Monday, April 22, the 43-year-old reality star revealed that she and her sister Kourtney Kardashian used to be Madonna’s dog walker.

“She was my next door neighbor when I was like seven or eight years old,” she told Kimmel, 56. “I was her dog walker. Kourtney and I would walk her dog after school.”

Kim went on to explain that although the sisters weren’t paid any money for their efforts, they were compensated in jewelry.

Related: Kim Kardashian’s Style Evolution: From the Early Aughts to Today We first saw Kim Kardashian burst onto the scene in the early 00’s; since then her fashion choices have hit every note, from Juicy tracksuits to custom Balmain!

“She was transitioning out of the 80s neon phase, so one day she just walked downstairs and handed us a shoebox of all these neon bracelets,” she recalled. “I went to school and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God I love your bracelets!’ And we were like, ‘Thanks, Madonna gave them to us.’”

Since then, Kim and Madonna, 65, have developed a close friendship. In March 2018, the pair teamed up to discuss their respective beauty lines, MDNA Skin and KKW Beauty, at an event in Los Angeles.

At the event, Kim revealed another childhood memory involving the singer. In 1989, she got to watch Madonna film the music video for her hit song “Cherish.”

Related: Madonna Through the Years: Pop Stardom, Motherhood and More Since releasing her debut album in 1983, Madonna has rarely been out of the public eye — and she’s never stopped delivering floor-filling pop hits. Born in Bay City, Michigan, in 1958, Madonna — whose full name is Madonna Louise Ciccone — started dancing as a kid after convincing her dad to let her study […]

“My best friend Allison Azoff and I were at her parent’s beach house and we went outside hearing music and saw you on the beach filming,” she said. “We sat there all day and watched you and the team let us and we sat there on the little stairs and we were mesmerized and we just talk about it all the time. Like, we got to see Madonna film her ‘Cherish’ music video. It was the best memory ever.”