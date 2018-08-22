Sure, we’ve seen logo-adorned handbags and clothing making a comeback as of late, but we didn’t know the trend extended to undergarments, too. Kim Kardashian posted a sexy pic on Instagram on Wednesday, August 22, promoting her new KKW Beauty contouring powders, but it’s what she’s wearing that really caught our attention.

In the pic, the reality star is perched on a bench in her closet wearing a banana yellow two-piece and holding one of her new compacts. But that’s not all. Peeking out of her curve-hugging skirt is a Gucci g-string thong that is apparently as old as her sister Kylie Jenner.

According to Page Six, the beauty magnate’s designer bottoms date back to when Tom Ford was designing for Gucci — in 1997. The 21-year-old strappy style was apparently intended to be a (very cheeky) swimwear bottom, and the piece was a prominent part of the Italian fashion house’s ad campaigns that season. It also just so happens to be the year her youngest sis came into the world.

While it’s unclear if the mom of three has owned the double-G-emblazoned design that long, there is a chance she may have picked it up just last night. Kardashian was spotted in a neon curve-hugging Versace number at the Christie’s x What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction Preview (i.e. a treasure trove of vintage finds).

Regardless of where she procured it, the skimpy style most certainly did not come cheap. On eBay, the thong is currently priced at $1,799. Oh, and if you’re wondering about those new KKW Beauty powders, the buildable formula comes in nine matte shades and will help you sculpt a Kardashian-worthy complexion whether or not you’re sporting a high-fashion thong.

