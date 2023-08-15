Kim Kardashian doesn’t wear a helmet … or a lot of clothes when riding a bike.

The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 15, to share photos from her recent European vacation. In the snaps, Kardashian could be seen showing off her famous curves in a tiny gold bikini while taking a dip in a pool. After her swim, Kardashian hopped on a bike, keeping her swimsuit on for the activity.

While on the bike, Kardashian showcased her balancing skills, holding both her legs up in the air while looking back at the camera. “Nite swim in Puglia,” she captioned the social media carousel, revealing her getaway destination.

It’s no surprise that Kardashian was all glammed up for the evening adventure. She opted for warm makeup, including bronze eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and a soft pink lip. She had her dark brown mane styled in loose curls.

Modeling bikinis isn’t the only style Kardashian is showing off as of late.

Last week, Kardashian was announced as the new face of Marc Jacobs, starring in the fashion house’s fall/winter 2023 collection campaign.

In images released on Wednesday, August 9, Kardashian models the label’s latest designs, including a fluted denim jacket, a polka dot catsuit and the brand’s beloved Tote Bag.

Kardashian also donned the croc-embossed Kiki Ankle Boot, which is fitting considering the moniker is her nickname. Her pair came in white and were equipped with a 3-inch platform heel.

Kardashian’s gig with Marc Jacobs further solidifies her fashion reign.

Last year, she creative directed Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2023 collection, which was unveiled during Milan Fashion Week in September 2022. The capsule — dubbed Ciao, Kim — included Kardashian’s favorite archival looks from the ’90s and early 2000s. Models owned the runway in corset dresses, silver frocks, sheer jumpsuits and more as a black-and-white clip of Kardashian eating spaghetti played in the background.

Kardashian opened up about the significance of the line during a June 1 episode of The Kardashians sharing, “This is a big deal to me. It’s the first time that I’m really gonna be independent on doing any kind of fashion product.”

She continued, “I feel like I have a good pulse on what people want to wear, and that’s a good thing to me, because not too long ago, I felt like I couldn’t even dress myself.”