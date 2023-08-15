Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Celebrity Style

Kim Kardashian Wears Gold Bikini for Late Nite Bike Ride and Swim in Italy

By
Kim Kardashian in Gold Bikini on Bike FEAT
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian doesn’t wear a helmet … or a lot of clothes when riding a bike.

The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 15, to share photos from her recent European vacation. In the snaps, Kardashian could be seen showing off her famous curves in a tiny gold bikini while taking a dip in a pool. After her swim, Kardashian hopped on a bike, keeping her swimsuit on for the activity. 

While on the bike, Kardashian showcased her balancing skills, holding both her legs up in the air while looking back at the camera. “Nite swim in Puglia,” she captioned the social media carousel, revealing her getaway destination. 

Kim Kardashian in Gold Bikini on Bike
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It’s no surprise that Kardashian was all glammed up for the evening adventure. She opted for warm makeup, including bronze eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and a soft pink lip. She had her dark brown mane styled in loose curls. 

Kim and Khloe wear matching black bikinis

A Round Up of the Best Kardashian-Jenner Bikini Pictures: From Kris’ Throwback t...

Read article

Modeling bikinis isn’t the only style Kardashian is showing off as of late.

Last week, Kardashian was announced as the new face of Marc Jacobs, starring in the fashion house’s fall/winter 2023 collection campaign. 

Kim Kardashian in Gold Bikini on Bike
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In images released on Wednesday, August 9, Kardashian models the label’s latest designs, including a fluted denim jacket, a polka dot catsuit and the brand’s beloved Tote Bag. 

Kardashian also donned the croc-embossed Kiki Ankle Boot, which is fitting considering the moniker is her nickname. Her pair came in white and were equipped with a 3-inch platform heel. 

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Kardashian’s gig with Marc Jacobs further solidifies her fashion reign.

Kim Kardashian Style Evolution Update FEATURED

See Kim Kardashian’s Red Carpet Style Evolution: From the Early Aughts to Today

Read article

Last year, she creative directed Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2023 collection, which was unveiled during Milan Fashion Week in September 2022. The capsule — dubbed Ciao, Kim — included Kardashian’s favorite archival looks from the ’90s and early 2000s. Models owned the runway in corset dresses, silver frocks, sheer jumpsuits and more as a black-and-white clip of Kardashian eating spaghetti played in the background.

Kim Kardashian in Gold Bikini on Bike
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian opened up about the significance of the line during a June 1 episode of The Kardashians sharing, “This is a big deal to me. It’s the first time that I’m really gonna be independent on doing any kind of fashion product.” 

She continued, “I feel like I have a good pulse on what people want to wear, and that’s a good thing to me, because not too long ago, I felt like I couldn’t even dress myself.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories