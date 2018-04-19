The first season of the Kim Kardashian-produced Lifetime beauty reality competition series Glam Masters wrapped on Wednesday, April 28, and California-based cosmetologist Argenis Pinal took home the top honors — and the chance to collaborate with Kim herself on a new KKW Beauty launch! On Wednesday, it was revealed that the new product — KKW x Argenis Creme Color Sticks — will debut at BeautyCon in NYC on Saturday, April 21, and on the KKW Beauty website on Monday, April 23.

The Creme Color Sticks, which is a just a fancy way of saying eyeshadow pencil, will be available in five highly pigmented shades that can be built and blended with ease. In an Instagram video released by KKW Beauty, Pinal applies the deep burgundy hue to Kardashian’s lids to complete a moody monochrome look that perfectly complemented the beauty mogul’s glossy oxblood lip.

A classic matte black (which will be great for smoking out any look), shimmering gold, bright teal and sparkly bronze complete the color options. In the video, Pinal explains how “buildable” the shades are, while KKW remarks that the formula is “so creamy and smooth.”

While Kim initially launched KKW beauty with mostly complexion products (think creamy concealers, contour kits and highlighter sticks), she has recently expanded into color. She launched the KKW x Mario collection with her longtime makeup artist — and Glam Masters judge — Mario Dedivanovic earlier this month. The four-piece lineup included a 10-pan eyeshadow palette, nude lipstick and two lip glosses sold out almost immediately but will be restocked on Friday, April 20.

Given all the buzz around Glam Masters and Pinal’s impressive 330,000 followers on Instagram, we have a feeling the Creme Color Stick launch is going to be just as major!

