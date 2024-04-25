Chicago West is already following in Kim Kardashian’s footsteps — literally.

Kardashian, 43, shared a hilarious clip via Instagram of Chicago, 6, trying to wear her $4,000 Balenciaga Knife Shoe Suede Clutch as a shoe on Wednesday, April 24. “Somebody thought my bag was a shoe,” the Skims founder said while giggling. In Chicago’s defense, the purse — which features crystal embellishments and a silver zipper — is shaped exactly like a heel.

“No I didn’t,” Chicago replied. “I did not [think] it was a shoe.” Chicago replied as she tried to zip up the bedazzled piece.

Kardashian — who shares Chicago, along with daughter North, 10, Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West — then gushed about her little one attempting to rock the accessory. “Your foot just fits in there? That’s the cutest thing ever.”

Related: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids These pictures are worth a thousand words — and then some! Since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West added Mom and Dad to their résumés in 2013, they’ve been sharing adorable photos of their family. The KKW Beauty creator gave birth to their eldest daughter, North, in June 2013, followed by son Saint two years later. […]

The reality star first gave a glimpse at her gifts from Balenciaga via Instagram. In the reel, she showed off the leather purses the label mailed her, hair clips, pink fuzzy shoes, keychains, sunglasses and more. “I better hurry up and hide these before North gets in here,” she quipped.

Chicago previously played around with Kardashian’s accessories in March 2020, when she was just 2 years old.

“Are you wearing mommy’s heels? Do you love them?” Kardashian asked Chicago, who rocked a lavender ensemble with her mom’s bubblegum pink heels. “You look so cute.”

Chicago then handed her little purse to Kardashian. “You look so beautiful,” she told her little one. “Look at you, pretty girl. Oh my goodness, mommy loves you.”

Besides Chicago, North also loves to dig through Kardashian’s closet. The reality star opened up about North’s evolving fashion sense in a video interview with GQ in November 2023.

Related: The Best Kim Kardashian and North West Twinning Style Moments It takes two! Kim Kardashian’s style twin is North West and their matching moments are just too cute to handle. The mother-daughter duo has proven time and time again their love of fashion and the apple doesn’t fall from the tree! After all, with two of the biggest trendsetters on the planet as parents, it’s […]

“I never thought that at 10 years old, my daughter would already be stealing my clothes,” she said. “She really has the best style.”