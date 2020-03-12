Stop everything! Kim Kardashian just posted the most delightful video of Chicago West and we cannot handle it.

On Wednesday, March 11, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a series of videos to her Instagram story of her 2-year-old daughter dressed in head-to-toe pink wearing a pair of the mom’s heels.

“Are you wearing mommy’s heels? Do you love them?” the Skims founder asks at the start of the first clip, to which West meekly replies yes to both. “You look so cute.”

The little girl is decked out in pink, from her tank to her capris to her toenails to her purse, which she carries in the crook of her arm like the fashionista she’s sure to grow up to be.

“Here’s my purse,” she says to her mom in the cutest little voice we’ve ever heard.

“Oh my gosh I love your purse,” the reality star replies. When she asked what color it was, West knew and answered immediately. Then the KKW Beauty founder asked if it was her favorite color. “Yes,” West says back. “It’s not blue.”

“You look so beautiful,” the 39-year-old says at the close of the last video, clearly also unable to handle the amount of adorableness coming out of one little toddler. “Look at you, pretty girl. Oh my goodness, mommy loves you.”

It seems all of Kardashian’s kids take after her when it comes to a fascination with fashion. Six-year-old North West dresses better than we probably ever will wearing chic items like purple fur coats, neon mules and Skims Cozies for lounging in. Can you imagine how fun it is to play dress-up in the Kardashian-West house?!

In an Instagram post on October 28, 2019, the middle Kardashian sister even shared a picture of her daughter North and her two friends wearing formal dresses, tagging seriously high-end designers Givenchy, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana. And according to the caption, the outfits were all styled by North herself.

