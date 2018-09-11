Kim Kardashian’s latest makeup launch has Us thinking pink. The beauty mogul took to Instagram on Monday, September 10, to post a nearly naked picture of herself rocking a mile-long wig and surrounded by a strategically placed bed of flowers to announce the new KKW Beauty Cherry Blossom Collection. And while the florals typically bloom in the spring, the new line of pink- and red-hued eyeshadows, blushes, lipsticks and liners have a surprisingly autumnal feel and will debut on Friday, September 14.

“This collection is so beautiful and personal to me. The array of pink, red and berry hues are all inspired by my love of Cherry Blossom trees,” Kardashian said in a statement. “The shades are so versatile and dynamic, making it easy to go from a day to night look.”

Pink may normally be considered a more summery shade, but the Cherry Blossom Collection balances the girly hue with rich crimsons, deep purples and warm browns that can be used to create looks all year round.

While the pièce de résistance of the collection is undoubtedly the 10-pan eyeshadow palette that contains both neutral matte and glam metallic hues, the line also includes three blushes — a first for KKW Beauty. The illuminating Cherry Blossom Blush is a creamy powder formula packed with pearl for a highlighting effect. The Grace shade is a warm terracotta peach; Destiny is a rosy light pink with gold shimmer; and Karma is a deep plum red with gold flecks.

But that’s not all. There are also eight new Pink Creme Lipsticks ranging from cool mauves to rich berries and deep violets and three new liners in varying shades of pink that can be layered with any of the shades.

The collection, which drops Friday, September 14, on KKWBeauty.com, can be purchased a la carte or as a full, 15-piece set for $260. And, if past launches are any indication, it’ll all be gone in a flash.

