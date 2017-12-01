Kim Kardashian really committed to theme for Chrissy Teigen’s birthday party! The E! reality star looked totally retro glam while attending Teigen’s Pan Am Experience-themed party for her 32nd birthday on Thursday, November 30.

Kardashian channeled the ’60s and wore her platinum tresses in a teased bouffant with tons of volume, along with a winged cat eye. She also paid tribute to Jackie O in a pale pink figure-hugging suit with pearl buttons and white heels, and oversized sunglasses. “I’m wearing this little Vintage Chanel, ’60s vibe,” the 37-year-old explained in an Instagram story of her look for the soiree.

Chrissy Teigen's 60s Themed Birthday 🎉 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 30, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

Of course, the pregnant birthday girl also went all out for her bash, which was inspired by Pan Am airlines and the golden age of aviation. Guests were greeted at an airline terminal, where they checked in to receive boarding passes before getting on a replica of an airplane, complete with flight attendants, captains and fake cigarettes, which both Kardashian and Teigen “smoked.”

The KKW beauty mogul could be seen with Kanye West as they sat in airplane seats in another Insta story. “He hates traveling,” she joked as her husband, dressed in all black, sipped a cocktail.

Inside Chrissy Teigen's 60s Themed Birthday Party 🎉 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:18pm PST

“Thank you all for dressing up!” Teigen, in a custom two piece red suit by Sergio Hudson and black hairpiece, told the crowd, which included their go-to hairstylist Jen Atkin. “I feel such an a—hole because I made you guys do this!” Her husband John Legend wore a khaki bellbottomed suit with a plaid newsboy cap and performed at one point in the party.

If only flying was actually this chic!

