What it’s like to work for a mogul. Kim Kardashian revealed that her employees actually wear uniforms — and she provides them with a guide on how to choose their looks.

The Skims cofounder, 41, discussed her staff’s clothing during her Monday, December 26, interview on Angie Martinez‘s “IRL” podcast. After the radio personality, 51, noticed that workers at Kardashian’s office were “color coordinated,” the reality star explained that it wasn’t an accident.

“Absolutely. I have uniforms,” the Hulu personality said. “It’s not like, ‘Hey, this is like, your uniform. It’s just color palettes.”

The Kardashians star went on to note that she has a “handbook” for employees, who are allowed to wear “grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki.” She added, “We can stick with all neutrals. Not a lot of color blocking.”

The Selfish author claimed that she spoke to her staff about the change before implementing the color palette rules. “My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it and everyone actually said, ‘That would make our life so easy,'” Kardashian told Martinez. “And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do this.'”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum then joked that she should have “a free dress day on their birthdays or something.”

Earlier this year, the beauty mogul explained that she keeps her California home decorated in monochromatic shades to help her relax amid her hectic life. “Everything in my house is really minimal,” she said in a February video for Vogue’s “Objects of Affection” series. “I find that there’s so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet and I want everything to feel calming.”

Her children’s rooms, however, aren’t subject to the same strict decor rules. The Dancing With the Stars alum shares North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West.

“I have the playroom filled with clutter,” Kardashian explained. “Bedrooms — one is pink, one is purple, one is blue, one is dinosaurs. It’s like each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom and have so much fun, but in the main house, I really like the calmness.”

While the children can go wild in their own rooms, the mom of four noted that her brood hadn’t done much damage to the pale shades in the common areas. “Shockingly, four kids hasn’t messed up my cream house,” she quipped.