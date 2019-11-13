



Major beauty alert! Kim Kardashian and celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic took to social media to announce that a second drop of KKW x Mario is coming November 22 at 12 p.m. PST/3 p.m. ET.

The KKW Beauty founder shared the news about the Artist and the Muse collection with her 151 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, November 12. She wrote a lengthy caption to supplement a photo of her and Mario: “For over 11 years, Mario and I have worked together and created some incredible glam moments. I’ve watched him grow from a talented young artist who slowly and respectfully worked his way up through the years in the old fashioned way, never expecting shortcuts and always putting his work and others first.”

She continued, “He values hard work and is loyal to the core. Never one to follow trends, he’s become a trailblazer, pioneer, educator and an inspiration to artists around the world. I’m so excited I can finally announce our second collaboration together. I’ve watched him work passionately for the past year on this collection and campaign (and he’s also driven us all crazy!) in his quest for perfection. Stay tuned for round two of KKW x MARIO: The Artist And Muse ♥️ You guys are going to love this collection!!!”

The makeup artist also shared a heartfelt post about the new Artist and the Muse collection on his feed. He wrote, “With this collection and campaign (which consists of some of my all time favorite shades and textures) I wanted to personally honor her and to thank her on behalf of every boy and girl out there who’s life she’s touched in some way. She is my muse and she is our muse.”

Dedivanovic teased fans about a second drop of KKW Beauty x Mario on Kardashians’ birthday, on October 21. He posted a five-minute video to IGTV, which made it look like more products were coming soon. “If I had to choose just one eyeshadow in the world, it would be this one,” he said, slyly referring to an unnamed, never-before-seen palette. While we haven’t seen photos of the new products just yet, we have a feeling that the highly anticipated collection won’t disappoint.

If you’re determined to get your hands on something from the collection before it sells out, sign up for email notifications on KKWBeauty.com.