Kobe Bryant’s warm-up jacket is off the market.

The yellow Los Angeles Lakers jacket that Bryant wore to his final game sold for a whopping $336,000 at the SCP Summer Premiere auction, which concluded on Saturday, August 3. The piece, which was auctioned 35 times, features a purple lining, the Lakers’ logo on the chest and back, and NBA patches lining the sleeves. Bryant wore the jacket on April 13, 2016, a.k.a. his final game, in which he scored 60 points against the Utah Jazz.

After winning the game, Bryant thanked his fans and said, “What else can I say? Mamba out.”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, whom he shared with wife Vanessa Bryant. died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, along with seven other people. (Kobe and Vanessa, 42, also shared daughters Natalia, 21, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 5.)

The news of Kobe’s jacket sale comes as Vanessa debuted the Kobe-inspired logo designed for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Vanessa tweaked the “A” in L.A. to feature a yellow and purple snakeskin pattern and Kobe’s Mamba logo in the center.

“Kobe was the ultimate athlete, and he took his role as an Olympian very seriously,” Vanessa gushed in the announcement video. “He was so proud to represent our country, and he considered his two gold medals part of his proudest professional accomplishments.”

“Of course, our family loves Los Angeles,” she continued. “So, when Kobe was approached to support the effort to bring the Games to L.A., he responded with an immediate, ‘Yes,’” she added. “Kobe was an important advocate in bringing the Games to Los Angeles.”

Vanessa concluded the video by saying, “We hope this inspires the Mamba Mentality in every aspiring Olympian and Paralympian. We’re so proud to see this emblem represent the Los Angeles Games. I know Kobe would be so proud to host the Games in this great city.”