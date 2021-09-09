Attention Travis Kourtney Kardashian Is Promoting Sex Belts Now

Kourtney Kardashian wants to help you spice things up in the bedroom. Intrigued? The Poosh team added a new product to the Sex + Love offerings on the lifestyle and e-commerce website — and apparently, you need it on your radar.

In a digital newsletter shared on Thursday, September 9, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared an advertisement for the Munkeybarz Sex Belt ($100). The email features black-and-white images of a model wearing the accessory teamed with ruffled, sheer undergarments. “Treat yourself and your partner,” it says. “You won’t be disappointed.”

Per the product description on Poosh, the sex belt acts as “love handles for your hips.” The rest of the blurb goes as follows: “MunkeyBarz is an innovative new sex belt that will bring a little extra excitement to the bedroom. It is a one-of-a-kind position-assisting device.” There’s even a detailed review of the belt available on the lifestyle site if you’re interested in learning more.

This isn’t the first sex item to land on the specially curated e-commerce site. At the time of writing, some of the other offerings include Radiant Love Butter ($30), the Ora 3 Oral Sex Simulator ($169), and the Sydney Double Strand Pearl Thong ($92).

Kardashian unveiled the editorial destination in April 2019. “I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space,” she wrote on the website’s “about” page. “Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that.”

The MunkeyBarz Sex Belt launched on the Poosh site amid Kourtney’s steamy relationship with boyfriend Travis Barker. Just recently, the couple solidified their relationship with a PDA-filled vacation to Italy, in which they were spotted smooching all over Portofino.

It looks like there’s bound to be more PDA where that came from. “They’re very much in love and are deeply connected as a couple,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “Their bond is unbreakable at this point.”