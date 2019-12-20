



Kourtney Kardashian, 40, took her holiday photo game to the next level with a sexy snap that’s almost NSFW.

Best Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Fittings: They’re ‘Better Than the Final Look’

The mom of three perched on her knees and posed for the camera beside a cozy-looking fireplace. From what we can see in the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is completely nude, except for her $6,395 Maison Margiela shearling coat. Casual!

Celebrities Are Obsessed With Kim Kardashian’s Skims Shapewear — Here’s Proof!

The Poosh founder posted the pic on Thursday December 19, with the caption, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire.” Was that meant to be a joke in reference to the star’s nakedness? We can only hope.

The reality star’s no stranger to ditching her clothes for the ‘gram. In March, she announced the launch of Poosh with a pic of her sitting on her bathroom countertop in the nude. She held her laptop and a teacup in front of her to obey Instagram guidelines — and to leave a little to the imagination.

But Kourtney isn’t the only Kardashian who’s posed fully nude, or, well, nearly nude. Back in September, Kylie Jenner and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott posed in an issue of Playboy Magazine. Scott only went semi-naked, but Jenner posed au nature, baring her backside while sporting a cowboy hat. She captioned a photo of the two, “When Houston meets LA ..”

Hello Curves! Let’s Take a Look Back at Kim Kardashian’s Body Evolution Over the Past Decade, Shall We?

And the list continues. Khloé, Kendall and Kim have also bared their assets over the years. Kim quite literally made a perfume bottle based off of the exact proportions of her body and stripped down for Vogue Italia.

Meanwhile, Khloé nearly broke the Internet in 2016 when she posed naked poolside and trademarked the image. If you’re going to strip down, you might as well own it, right?