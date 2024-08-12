Kourtney Kardashian is all about sharing clothes.

Kardashian, 45, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 11, to show off a pair of shorts from Atiana De La Hoya’s closet. The pants featured a light wash, baggy cut and long hem that cascaded to her shins. Kardashian paired the garment with a graphic T-shirt, white socks and black Vans sneakers. She accessorized with dark sunglasses and a black leather crossbody bag finished with a fringe detail.

For glam, Kardashian donned a fresh face. She parted her brunette locks down the middle and pulled her hair back into an updo.

“Sisterhood of the traveling jorts,” Kardashian captioned the post, referencing the 2001 book by Ann Brashares, where a group of friends share a pair of jeans throughout a summer.

De La Hoya, 25, later reposted Kardashian’s snap via her Instagram. “Jort girl summer!” she captioned the pic. (Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, serves as a father figure for Atiana, who is the daughter of Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya. Kardashian and Barker, 48, for their part, share son Rocky, 8 months. Kardashian is also the mom of Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker and Moakler, 49, share son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 18.)

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has bonded with Atiana this summer. Earlier this month, the duo showed off pictures from their recent trip to Disney World.

Kardashian, for her part, rocked black overalls and a white T-shirt. She accessorized with black sunglasses and completed her look with two braids. Atiana also opted for a black outfit featuring a fitted tank top and black jeans. Her hair was worn down and straightened.

“Summer adventures: part 1,” Kardashian captioned the post. Atiana gushed in the comments section, “!!! 🫶🏼😁.”