Kourtney Kardashian is establishing herself as a lifestyle guru with the launch of her new Poosh site on Tuesday, April 2, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated the debut by breaking down her skincare and makeup routines in a video tutorial for Vogue.

“I try to use clean beauty products as much as possible,” the mom of three, who has advocated for increased regulation in the cosmetics and skincare industry on Capitol Hill, explained. “The beauty reform laws have not been changed in 80 years. And it is sadly up to us, as consumers, to figure out what is safe and not safe.”

In the 10-minute clip, the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister shared her morning skincare regimen and “simple, simple” makeup look for days she’s not working with her glam squad. And while there’s some debate over the actual ease of her perfectly sculpted makeup look (she is a Kardashian, after all!), the brunette beauty offered up a few truly foolproof DIY remedies that she whips up using items that are already in your pantry.

Ever the multitasker, Kardashian said that she starts off her mornings with a double dose of masking. For a “purifying” effect, she mixed her Root Science Reborn Facial Mask with a bit of “antibacterial” honey (it works with water, too!) and then got to work blending her three-ingredient pout perfector.

“I don’t like to waste time, so I am going to make my lip scrub,” she shared. “I am mixing equal parts of honey and coconut oil. I just keep these products in my bathroom, so that I can make them any time.”

For a bit of a physical exfoliation, she added raw sugar (“organic, of course.”) to the formula and smoothed it over her lips.

“I love to do a lip scrub especially if I am going to be doing a bright lip or a dark lip to make sure that [my] lips are really soft,” she said of the mixture that she stores in a “little glass container” as not to have to make it from scratch every time. Oh, and the sweet blend “tastes yummy.” “You can eat it,” she joked — but, really, you can!

After letting the mask and scrub set for a bit, the reality star washed everything off using a gentle muslin cloth instead of a traditional wash cloth. She then launched into her multi-step skincare routine that includes the forthcoming toning Fresh Pads by her dermatologist Christie Kidd, Dr. Barbara Sturm’s hydrating Hyaluronic Serum, Caudalie’s refreshing Beauty Elixir, a face oil to add a bit of “glow under makeup” and — last but not least — sunscreen.

Kardashian shared that she’s currently using an EltaMD formula with hyaluronic acid for an extra moisture boost. And while she admitted she hasn’t always been diligent about applying SPF, she now wears it daily on her face and hands thanks to the advice of one of her sisters.

“It’s a trick that Khloe taught me,” she said of covering the backs of her hands with sunscreen. “And now I do it every day without fail.”

With her complexion properly prepped (are you exhausted yet?), she then began her “really quick” (by Kardashian standards, anyway) makeup process — which involved two shades of foundation, concealer, a bit of baking, several kinds of contour, brow pencil, lipliner and more — but not before pointing that she’d much rather leave it to the pros.

“Doing my skincare is a moment of the day that I have to myself,” she said. “I think doing my makeup is something that I don’t look as forward to because I love getting my makeup done … Doing my own makeup is more of a task.”

