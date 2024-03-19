Kristen Stewart would still say yes to Bella’s wedding dress in Twilight.
“I love that dress so much,” Stewart, 33, told Who What Wear in a YouTube video interview posted on Friday, March 15. “I think if I were to ever do a classic wedding dress, this is kind of the one,” she gushed, adding that she wouldn’t wear a traditional bridal gown today. (Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer. The pair are in the process of wedding planning.)
“I’m not gonna do it, but I got to do it.” The Carolina Herrera wedding dress from Twilight featured a scoop neckline, long sleeves, an open back finished with lace embellishments and a dramatic train.
“I remember getting into it; It felt like getting into a real wedding dress,” Stewart told Who What Wear while reflecting on Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Bella’s wedding day.
Stewart also praised Pattinson’s look in the Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1 movie. “He looks great,” she said while smiling. “It’s a nice memory.”
Elsewhere in the video interview, Stewart reflected on Bella’s prom dress from the first Twilight movie.
“Bella is just not much of a dress girl,” Stewart explained. “The sweater and the sneakers kind of made it like, ‘I’m barely wearing a dress.” For Bella’s prom, Stewart rocked a blue tiered dress with leggings and sneakers. Similar to her character’s wedding night, she felt like it was her real-life prom too. “I loved that night,” she said. “It felt like my prom [because] I was 17 and I wasn’t in high school.”
When her character wasn’t sporting dresses, she was often seen in jeans and sweaters.
“It rains a lot up there, in Forks,” Stewart told Who What Wear of the fictional town set in Washington. Pattinson, 37, wore a gray coat, navy blue shirt and black jeans for the scene. “Wow, he looks weird,” Stewart quipped.
Stewart and Pattinson dated off-screen from 2009 until 2013. Pattinson is currently dating and expecting a baby with Suki Waterhouse.