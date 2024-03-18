Kristen Stewart knows that her Love Lies Bleeding press tour outfits have been turning heads. In fact, that was the point.

Stewart, 33, and her stylist, Tara Swennen, have been using her latest looks to challenge stereotypes about “female sexuality,” a source close to the actress exclusively told Us Weekly.

At the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on March 5, Stewart hopped on the pantsless trend in a high-cut bodysuit paired with sheer tights, pointed-toe pumps and a blazer worn off her shoulders. In the days that followed, which saw her promote the project in New York City, Stewart has rocked everything from skin-baring chainmail tops, lacy lingerie and knit underwear. On March 12, Stewart rocked an unbuttoned dress shirt with high-waisted briefs.

“Kristen and her stylist have taken her press tour looks as an opportunity to show everyone what the film is about,” the insider shared. “Even if people don’t see the movie, Kristen is hoping they see her promo tour looks and are forced to deal with how they receive and react to female sexuality — when it’s not for the male gaze. Kristen wants her outfits to shock, but also to show strength.”

Set in 1989, Love Lies Bleeding follows the relationship between a reclusive gym manager named Lou (Stewart) who falls hard for Jackie (Katy O’Brien), an ambitious bodybuilder.

Stewart’s desire to confront unfair societal standards was previously realized via her February 2024 Rolling Stone cover. On the front page, Stewart could be seen wearing a jockstrap and suggestively putting one of her hands down the undergarment.

Many were outraged by the outfit choice, with some critics insinuating that it was pushing “gender ideology.” Stewart later addressed the backlash on a March 11 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“I think it’s a little ironic, because I feel like I’ve seen a lot of male pubic hair on the cover of things,” Stewart said. “I’ve seen a lot of hands in pants.”

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

She continued, “I think there’s a certain overt acknowledgement of a female sexuality that has its own volition in a way that’s annoying for people who are sexist and homophobic.”

Colbert agreed, arguing he’s seen “more revealing covers on Rolling Stone or Sports Illustrated, for that matter.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin.