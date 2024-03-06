Kristen Stewart is proving that pants are not a requirement when it comes to the red carpet.

The 33-year-old actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Love Lies Bleeding, on Tuesday, March 5, in a black cutout bodysuit.

Stewart paired the leg-baring number with sheer black tights, black closed-toe pumps and a simple black blazer. She wore the blazer off the shoulders and with the sleeves rolled up.

She wore her hair partially up in a messy bun and sported smoky eyeshadow, black eyeliner and matte foundation.

Stewart’s stylist, Tara Swennen, posted a carousel of Instagram photos that same day to show off the eye-catching look. “Kristen for the premiere of Love Lies Bleeding tonight 🖤 #StyledByT,” Swennen wrote in the caption.

Stewart’s fans fawned over her outfit in the comments. “When I say my jaw dropped 🔥,” one wrote. Another commented, “What an absolutely incredible look.”

Charmed actress Alyssa Milano also chimed in and commented, “She is so special.”

Stewart and Swennen have been working together since the actress was only 14 years old. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published in April 2022, Swennen referred to Stewart as “family.”

“Kristen is an ever-changing fashion chameleon, and we love to push boundaries,” Swennen told the publication. “Kristen’s red carpet style is uniquely hers. She is always unapologetically authentic and carries a confidence that is magnetizing.”

Love Lies Bleeding takes place in the 1980s and follows a gym manager, Lou (Stewart), who falls for a bodybuilder, Jackie (Katy M. O’Brian). Their relationship takes a dangerous turn as they become entangled in Lou’s crime-ridden family. Other members of the cast include Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Ed Harris and Dave Franco. It is set to be released in theaters on Friday, March 8.