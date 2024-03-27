Kristen Stewart is opening up about the inspiration behind her and fiancée Dylan Meyer’s engagement rings.

“This is embarrassing, it’s based on an old sketch, but it actually is new,” Stewart, 33, said on the Tuesday, March 26, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “It’s cool,” she gushed about the vintage design.

Stewart also told host Amanda Hirsch that Meyers, 36, has the “same ring with a different stone in it.”

“That’s so cute!” Hirsch, 33, told the actress.

Related: Kristen Stewart’s Best Looks: Red Carpet and Beyond Kristen Stewart is never afraid to experiment with fashion. Stewart quickly became a fan favorite after her big break in 2009 when she starred as Bella Swan in Twilight. Since, she’s donned delicate gowns, vibrant coats, bodysuits and more on the red carpet. In March 2022, she looked radiant in a sheer Chanel gown at […]

Stewart later gave fans a look at her ring while snapping a selfie with Hirsch. The jewelry featured a large center square diamond and rectangular side stones set on a gold band.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Stewart opened up about her laid-back wedding plans. “We’re both really casual people and so we did this sweeping traditional thing,” she said, explaining she and Meyer, 36, both asked each other to get married.

Stewart added that they still haven’t “planned a wedding” because they felt like they were already married. “We’ll do it. We have a very loose plan.”

Stewart announced her engagement in November 2021 during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart gushed. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer’s Relationship Timeline The perfect match! After a number of notable romances over the years, Kristen Stewart found The One in Dylan Meyer. The actress started dating her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson in 2009. Three years later, the Adventureland star had an affair with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Stewart and Pattinson briefly rekindled their […]

While Stewart hasn’t disclosed what she plans to wear on her big day, we can assume it’ll be something edgy.

She’s recently been stepping out in a number of cool looks during her Love Lies Bleeding press tour, including leather blazers, mesh bralettes, knit underwear and more.

One of her standout looks came at the movie’s Beverly Hills premiere when she showed off her legs in a high-cut bodysuit and sheer black tights. Stewart elevated her look with a cropped blazer and black heels.