Kristen Stewart is opening up about the inspiration behind her and fiancée Dylan Meyer’s engagement rings.
“This is embarrassing, it’s based on an old sketch, but it actually is new,” Stewart, 33, said on the Tuesday, March 26, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “It’s cool,” she gushed about the vintage design.
Stewart also told host Amanda Hirsch that Meyers, 36, has the “same ring with a different stone in it.”
“That’s so cute!” Hirsch, 33, told the actress.
Stewart later gave fans a look at her ring while snapping a selfie with Hirsch. The jewelry featured a large center square diamond and rectangular side stones set on a gold band.
Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Stewart opened up about her laid-back wedding plans. “We’re both really casual people and so we did this sweeping traditional thing,” she said, explaining she and Meyer, 36, both asked each other to get married.
Stewart added that they still haven’t “planned a wedding” because they felt like they were already married. “We’ll do it. We have a very loose plan.”
Stewart announced her engagement in November 2021 during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.
“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart gushed. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”
Deal of the DayThis Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal
While Stewart hasn’t disclosed what she plans to wear on her big day, we can assume it’ll be something edgy.
She’s recently been stepping out in a number of cool looks during her Love Lies Bleeding press tour, including leather blazers, mesh bralettes, knit underwear and more.
One of her standout looks came at the movie’s Beverly Hills premiere when she showed off her legs in a high-cut bodysuit and sheer black tights. Stewart elevated her look with a cropped blazer and black heels.