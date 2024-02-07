Kyle Juszczyk is ready to wear wife Kristin Juszczyk’s designs.

Kyle, 32 — a fullback for the San Francisco 49ers — teased his Super Bowl pregame outfit while speaking with NBC Sunday Night Football on Tuesday, February 7. “There may be something made by Kristin Juszczyk worn by Kyle Juszczyk at the Super Bowl,” he gushed.

Kristin later reposted the interview on her Instagram Story, encouraging her husband to sport one of her creations. “It’s about time we get Kyle in a KJ design!” she captioned the post.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kyle gushed that he’s “100%” OK with Kristin taking the spotlight.

“I’ve always said I think she’s better built for the spotlight than I am,” he said, explaining he’s “happy to share it with her.” He continued, “I think she’s so deserving, and she handles it so well.”

While Kyle has not yet rocked an outfit by his wife, her fellow NFL wives and girlfriends including Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles and more have. Earlier this month, Kristin officially received a license to use the NFL’s logo on her football-inspired garments.

The designer has created everything from customized pants and puffer jackets to sexy corset tops, miniskirts and more covered in team logos, fragments of jerseys and more. One of Kristin’s most talked about designs debuted in January when she rocked a coat featuring a secret message in the sleeve at the 49ers vs. Detroit Lions game on January 28.

After the 49ers won, landing them a spot in the Super Bowl LVIII, Kristin rolled up her sleeves and revealed the embroidered note, which read, “Super Bowl Bound” in white thread.

The rest of the coat featured her last name written on her arms and Kyle’s football number, 44, on her back. She added an extra detail by sewing in “National Football Conference Championship” at the bottom of the coat.

Kristin and Kyle met in 2014 and got engaged in 2017. The couple tied the knot in 2019.