Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Are a Must-See in Matching Dresses at Paris Fashion Week

By
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Are a Must See in Matching Dresses at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner had the cutest date for Paris Fashion Week.

Jenner, 26, proved to be chicest mom of the year by taking daughter Stormi, 5, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, to the Valentino haute couture show on Wednesday, January 24. (The former couple also share son Aire, 23 months.)

At the presentation, the mother-daughter-duo looked their best in matching outfits. Jenner, for her part, wore a strapless Valentino dress and a feathered coat. She paired the look with black sunglasses, statement gold earrings and dark heels finished with bows.

Stormi, meanwhile, looked just like her mom in a coat featuring the same feathers lining her sleeves and collar. She accessorized with a leather purse and dark shades.

Kylie and Stormi Mother-Daughter Moments

Related: Kylie Jenner and Stormi’s Sweetest Mother-Daughter Moments Over the Years

During the show, Jenner sat in the front row and posed with Florence Pugh and Jennifer Lopez.

Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Are a Must See in Matching Dresses at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Elsewhere during PFW, Jenner commanded attention while rocking a number of see-through designs. Earlier on Wednesday, she stunned in an airy Jean Paul Gaultier dress while attending the designer’s haute couture show. The frock featured a sweetheart neckline, a corset mini dress and nude fabric that cascaded to her ankles. She teamed the look with chrome platform pumps and chunky gold hoop earrings.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

For glam, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned soft makeup including filled in eyebrows, rosy cheeks, a warm contour and long lashes. Her brunette locks were parted down the middle and twisted into a loose updo with her face framing pieces left out and curled.

Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Are a Must See in Matching Dresses at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner Mega Agency

During the show, she took her hair down and dazzled Us with messy — but chic — coils. She also sat next to Kelly Rutherford, who slayed in a pastel pink mini dress.

Studio shot of a beautiful natural blonde woman with perfect skin, enjoying in sunny day. Natural sunlight.

Deal of the Day

Your Skin Will Glow Like 24K Gold With This Anti-Aging Serum — 47% Off View Deal

Kylie Jenner Through the Years gallery

Related: Look Back at Kylie Jenner Through the Years

Previously, on Tuesday, January 23, she slayed in a black ensemble while enjoying dinner at Siena Restaurant. The design featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with fabric that perfectly sculpted her curves. The sheer skirt gave fans a glimpse of Jenner’s toned legs as she strutted through the streets of France in pointed toe heels.

Jenner accessorized with opaque tights, dainty jewelry and black shades. She completed her getup with a slicked back bun featuring strands gelled over her forehead.

In this article

Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!