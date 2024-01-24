Kylie Jenner had the cutest date for Paris Fashion Week.
Jenner, 26, proved to be chicest mom of the year by taking daughter Stormi, 5, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, to the Valentino haute couture show on Wednesday, January 24. (The former couple also share son Aire, 23 months.)
At the presentation, the mother-daughter-duo looked their best in matching outfits. Jenner, for her part, wore a strapless Valentino dress and a feathered coat. She paired the look with black sunglasses, statement gold earrings and dark heels finished with bows.
Stormi, meanwhile, looked just like her mom in a coat featuring the same feathers lining her sleeves and collar. She accessorized with a leather purse and dark shades.
During the show, Jenner sat in the front row and posed with Florence Pugh and Jennifer Lopez.
Elsewhere during PFW, Jenner commanded attention while rocking a number of see-through designs. Earlier on Wednesday, she stunned in an airy Jean Paul Gaultier dress while attending the designer’s haute couture show. The frock featured a sweetheart neckline, a corset mini dress and nude fabric that cascaded to her ankles. She teamed the look with chrome platform pumps and chunky gold hoop earrings.
For glam, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned soft makeup including filled in eyebrows, rosy cheeks, a warm contour and long lashes. Her brunette locks were parted down the middle and twisted into a loose updo with her face framing pieces left out and curled.
During the show, she took her hair down and dazzled Us with messy — but chic — coils. She also sat next to Kelly Rutherford, who slayed in a pastel pink mini dress.
Previously, on Tuesday, January 23, she slayed in a black ensemble while enjoying dinner at Siena Restaurant. The design featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with fabric that perfectly sculpted her curves. The sheer skirt gave fans a glimpse of Jenner’s toned legs as she strutted through the streets of France in pointed toe heels.
Jenner accessorized with opaque tights, dainty jewelry and black shades. She completed her getup with a slicked back bun featuring strands gelled over her forehead.