Kylie Jenner had the cutest date for Paris Fashion Week.

Jenner, 26, proved to be chicest mom of the year by taking daughter Stormi, 5, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, to the Valentino haute couture show on Wednesday, January 24. (The former couple also share son Aire, 23 months.)

At the presentation, the mother-daughter-duo looked their best in matching outfits. Jenner, for her part, wore a strapless Valentino dress and a feathered coat. She paired the look with black sunglasses, statement gold earrings and dark heels finished with bows.

Stormi, meanwhile, looked just like her mom in a coat featuring the same feathers lining her sleeves and collar. She accessorized with a leather purse and dark shades.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Stormi’s Sweetest Mother-Daughter Moments Over the Years The perfect pair! Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their first child together in February 2018 — and the reality star has been posting adorable pics with Stormi ever since. The makeup mogul kept her pregnancy under wraps, announcing her daughter’s arrival three days after her birth. “I’m sorry for keeping you in […]

During the show, Jenner sat in the front row and posed with Florence Pugh and Jennifer Lopez.

Elsewhere during PFW, Jenner commanded attention while rocking a number of see-through designs. Earlier on Wednesday, she stunned in an airy Jean Paul Gaultier dress while attending the designer’s haute couture show. The frock featured a sweetheart neckline, a corset mini dress and nude fabric that cascaded to her ankles. She teamed the look with chrome platform pumps and chunky gold hoop earrings.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

For glam, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned soft makeup including filled in eyebrows, rosy cheeks, a warm contour and long lashes. Her brunette locks were parted down the middle and twisted into a loose updo with her face framing pieces left out and curled.

During the show, she took her hair down and dazzled Us with messy — but chic — coils. She also sat next to Kelly Rutherford, who slayed in a pastel pink mini dress.

Related: Look Back at Kylie Jenner Through the Years Kylie Jenner was introduced as the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but she’s certainly carved out her own path since October 2007, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! No longer known simply as the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner or the little sister of Kourtney, Khloé, Kim and Kendall, Kylie is […]

Previously, on Tuesday, January 23, she slayed in a black ensemble while enjoying dinner at Siena Restaurant. The design featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with fabric that perfectly sculpted her curves. The sheer skirt gave fans a glimpse of Jenner’s toned legs as she strutted through the streets of France in pointed toe heels.

Jenner accessorized with opaque tights, dainty jewelry and black shades. She completed her getup with a slicked back bun featuring strands gelled over her forehead.