It’s all in the family when it comes to Adidas. Kylie Jenner is the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew to team up with the iconic athletic apparel brand as a brand ambassador.

The 21-year-old beauty mogul shared on her social media that she had signed a contract with the German sporting goods company, announcing her excitement to be joining the team. And naturally, her post featured some next-level pink Falcon sneakers and her boyfriend Travis Scott’s music bumping in the background.

Kylie’s older sister, supermodel Kendall Jenner, was brought on board the Adidas team as a spokesmodel just last year and of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West famously produces his Yeezy sneakers with Adidas as well.

And it turns out that this move hasn’t been so secret afterall. The youngest Jenner has been wearing Adidas almost exclusively in the past few months, and her friends and family were all reportedly sent personalized pairs of the brand’s sneakers in advance of her 21st birthday on August 10.

Kylie had previously been signed with rival athleisure brand Puma since inking a deal in 2016, but this announcement pulls her into alignment with the rest of her fashion mogul family.

Older sister Kendall can regularly be spotted wearing the iconic three stripes design and was on the forefront of the #TracksuitNation movement rocked by many a celebrity in early 2018. And if that’s any indication of what is to come, we can expect that the Jenner-Adidas family affair is going to bring some major fashion-meets-athleisure moments. Sneaker glow-up commence!

