Kylie Jenner Can’t Get Enough of Her Bouncy Blowout: ‘She’s Back’

Kylie Jenner is back in her bouncy blowout era.

Jenner, 26, showed off a voluminous hairdo via Instagram on Tuesday, August 6. In the snap, she zoomed in on her tresses while a hairstylist grabbed sections and worked his magic through her strands. Her mane was parted to the side and styled in big layered curls with her face framing pieces falling in front of her nose.

Jenner teamed the coiffure with soft makeup including long lashes, a highlighted nose, rosy cheeks and lined lips.

“She’s back 👩🏻,” Jenner captioned the post.

Jenner previously rocked the hairstyle at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards in November 2023. At the time, she pushed her locks back and let her curtain bangs fall over her forehead. She paired the style with a brown Ferragamo gown featuring a strapless shiny bodice complete with a cutout over her floor-length skirt.

Jenner accessorized with gold star earrings, a dainty bracelet and a coffee-colored manicure.

That night, the rest of her glam featured bronze eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, wispy eyelashes and a glossy pout.

Throughout the summer, Jenner has relied on her bouncy blowout while posing for her clothing brand Khy and enjoying Italian getaways.

Last month, she slayed the hairstyle while sailing through Venice. In a series of Instagram clips, Jenner played with her strands while showing off her outfit, which consisted of a black fitted dress featuring a halter top and miniskirt.

Jenner accessorized with a gold chain bracelet and a tote bag.

Besides voluminous styles, Jenner has also been leaning into slicked back buns this summer.

In June, she pulled her hair back into a tight updo while traveling through France. Jenner styled the look with a strapless leather Miu Miu crop top, a baggy pleated skirt and strappy sandals.