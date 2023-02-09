Lavender haze! Kylie Jenner showed off her curves — and flawless skin — while lounging poolside in a barely-there bathing suit.

“Happyyyy place 🌸,” Jenner, 25, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 8, alongside a handful of images that showed her enjoying time in the sun while donning a metallic lilac string bikini. The reality star put her natural beauty on display, going makeup-free with her long black locks hanging loose in natural waves.

Khloé Kardashian quickly took to the comments section to praise her sister’s au natural vibe. “Literally an angel,” the 38-year-old Good American cofounder wrote.

Bright and bold swimwear seems to be a theme for the Kylie Cosmetics founder, who showed off another sexy swimsuit via social media earlier this week. The multi-colored bikini featured a blue and pink rhinestone top paired with high-cut neon green bottoms that hugged the Hulu personality’s curves. She accessorized the look with a bright yellow and green purse.

“💚💛💗,” mom Kris Jenner commented, keeping in sync with Kylie’s color palette.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s sultry snaps come just one month after Us Weekly broke the news she and on-off beau Travis Scott split after spending the holidays apart.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source exclusively told Us in January. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

The pair first confirmed their romance in 2017, weeks after Kylie and ex Tyga called it quits for good. The makeup mogul and Scott, 31, secretly welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018.

Us confirmed in October 2019 that the on-and-off duo had broken up after two years together with an insider sharing that Kylie and the “Sicko Mode” rapper would still be amicably coparenting their little girl.

In May 2021, however, the twosome sparked reconciliation speculation when Kylie was spotted at one of Scott’s concerts. Three months later, Us confirmed that they were back together and expecting their second child, son Aire, whom they welcomed in February 2022.

Despite their latest split, an insider told Us last month that friends of Kylie and the “Antidote” artist haven’t ruled out a potential reunion in their future.

“Everyone around them expects them to get back together since this happened before,” the source shared.“When it comes to being a dad, Travis is always there, but when it comes to their romantic relationship,*** it’s more complicated.